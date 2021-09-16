Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for The Berkeley Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Berkeley Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

BKGFY opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.68. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $5.2278 per share. This represents a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 5.26%.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

