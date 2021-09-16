Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE: CCEP) recently:

9/16/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

9/5/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/31/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

8/3/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

7/18/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CCEP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,514. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.