Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.9% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 45.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Chevron by 17.5% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 210,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,090,000 after buying an additional 31,418 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 18,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.23. 191,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,421,151. The company has a market capitalization of $188.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

