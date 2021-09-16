Resources Management Corp CT ADV Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 2.2% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $342.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,071. The company has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.64 and a 200-day moving average of $297.03. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

