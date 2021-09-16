Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,020,301. The stock has a market cap of $242.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.14.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

