Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 19 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 29,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.18.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,638,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $604.20. The company had a trading volume of 926 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,254. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $621.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $598.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

