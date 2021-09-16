Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 2,184 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.4% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $218.56. 7,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,637. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.14 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.95 and a 200 day moving average of $226.42.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

