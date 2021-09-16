Reviewing Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aiadvertising and FirstCash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aiadvertising -98.85% N/A -195.26% FirstCash 7.09% 9.63% 5.25%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aiadvertising and FirstCash, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstCash 1 2 2 0 2.20

FirstCash has a consensus target price of $93.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.84%. Given FirstCash’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FirstCash is more favorable than Aiadvertising.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of FirstCash shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of FirstCash shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.1, meaning that its share price is 410% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstCash has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aiadvertising and FirstCash’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.86 -$1.27 million N/A N/A FirstCash $1.63 billion 2.16 $106.58 million $3.01 29.00

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than Aiadvertising.

Summary

FirstCash beats Aiadvertising on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aiadvertising

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia. The company was founded in July 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

