Reviewing MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) & China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT)

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

MedAvail has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Dasheng Biotechnology has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MedAvail and China Dasheng Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $13.97 million 7.67 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.86 China Dasheng Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Dasheng Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MedAvail.

Profitability

This table compares MedAvail and China Dasheng Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84% China Dasheng Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of MedAvail shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MedAvail and China Dasheng Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Dasheng Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

MedAvail currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 167.58%. Given MedAvail’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MedAvail is more favorable than China Dasheng Biotechnology.

Summary

MedAvail beats China Dasheng Biotechnology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About China Dasheng Biotechnology

China Dasheng Biotechnology Co. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of bacteria based products, which are used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation. It operates through the following business segments: Agriculture Related Additives for Livestock Feed and Crop Cultivation. The company was founded on January 12, 2007 and is headquartered in Lanzhou, China.

