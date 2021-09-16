Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 77,998 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,101,849.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,021.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 42,368 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $2,422,602.24.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $4,339,033.39.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $3,422,863.14.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $5,535,538.49.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $6,055,037.40.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,828,000 after acquiring an additional 398,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 683,374 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 229.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 255.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

