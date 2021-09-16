(Reynolds) Marie C. Infante Sells 359 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director (Reynolds) Marie C. Infante sold 359 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $24,839.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KIDS opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 0.69.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 95.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 137.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

