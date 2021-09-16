(Reynolds) Marie C. Infante Sells 359 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director (Reynolds) Marie C. Infante sold 359 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $24,839.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of KIDS opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 0.69.
OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KIDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.
About OrthoPediatrics
OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.
Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.