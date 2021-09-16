Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLT traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.71. 430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,164. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.69. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53.

In related news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. purchased 34,482,758 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RZLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

