Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after buying an additional 102,957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

