Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 36,843 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,843 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 62,950 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.