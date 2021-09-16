Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,931 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,931 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Ferro worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the first quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the first quarter worth $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth $209,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the first quarter worth $222,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of FOE opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.30 million. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

