Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,587 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,587 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iStar were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iStar by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iStar during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iStar during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iStar by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in iStar during the first quarter worth about $185,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iStar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

