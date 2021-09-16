Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Capital International Investors lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,215,000 after buying an additional 1,017,860 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,206,000 after buying an additional 804,722 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 518.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 127,647 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,926,000 after buying an additional 89,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 86.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 173,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 80,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $436,663 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $54.71 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.