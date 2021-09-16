Rigel Finance Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 30.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $26,043.66 and approximately $65.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.20 or 0.00012958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00074071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00121465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.00176091 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.91 or 0.07447578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,675.00 or 0.99599435 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.67 or 0.00855855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

