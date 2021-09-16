Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,910 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,910 ($90.28) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,770 ($101.52) to GBX 7,210 ($94.20) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 4,900 ($64.02) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,986.15 ($78.21).

RIO opened at GBX 5,134 ($67.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,708.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,869.76. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock has a market cap of £83.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

