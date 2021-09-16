RioDeFi (RFUEL) Reaches Market Cap of $18.26 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $18.26 million and approximately $17.20 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0633 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00062385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00140991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.85 or 0.00806567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046596 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 288,500,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

