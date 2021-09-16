Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Acquires 840 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,311,000 after purchasing an additional 186,868 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $408.71. 201,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,430. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $417.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $406.94 and its 200 day moving average is $388.34.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

