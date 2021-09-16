Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBRE. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $173,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period.

BATS:BBRE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.92. 125,303 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.54.

