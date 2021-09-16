Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 35,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.04. The company had a trading volume of 43,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,376. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

