Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Invests $295,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,907 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 53.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after purchasing an additional 972,516 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.06. The company had a trading volume of 126,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,505. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.72 and a 200-day moving average of $146.71. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $111.74 and a one year high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $250.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

