RiverTree Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

RiverTree Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 2.5% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $20.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.