RiverTree Advisors LLC Sells 865 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

RiverTree Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for 6.2% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 57,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,318. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

