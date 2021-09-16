RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Up 5.3%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 22,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,715,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 11.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 12.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 12.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.