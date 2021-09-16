Robert Wallstrom Purchases 2,000 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) insider Robert Wallstrom purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $20,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $13.62.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRA. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.
About Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.