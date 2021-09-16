Robert Wallstrom Purchases 2,000 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) insider Robert Wallstrom purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $20,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $13.62.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 75.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRA. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.