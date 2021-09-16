Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 5,829 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,831 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $158.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 117.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 368.29%.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

