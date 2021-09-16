Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,726 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $72.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HASI. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

