Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Snap-on by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $220.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $138.94 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.20.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

