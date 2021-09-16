Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 28,891 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,688 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 28,891 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $453,021,000 after purchasing an additional 442,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,272 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $116,346,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,997,000 after acquiring an additional 62,208 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBL opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.18. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $68.04. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

