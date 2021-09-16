Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCI.B. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.29.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$59.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.44. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.68 and a 52-week high of C$67.59. The company has a market cap of C$30.00 billion and a PE ratio of 18.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

