Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 360 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 360 price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 365.46.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.