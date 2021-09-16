Ronald N. Tutor Sells 50,000 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $683,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $680.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

