Ronald N. Tutor Sells 50,000 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $683,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tutor Perini stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $680.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $20.24.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
