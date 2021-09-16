Ronald N. Tutor Sells 50,000 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $677,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 76,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 92,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.