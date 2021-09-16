Ronald N. Tutor Sells 50,000 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $677,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of TPC stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
