Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $11.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 174,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,348,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,202. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.06 and its 200-day moving average is $233.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

