Roth Capital Lowers Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) to Neutral

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$3.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KOR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Corvus Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

TSE KOR opened at C$4.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.89. The stock has a market cap of C$511.72 million and a PE ratio of -21.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.30. Corvus Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.17 and a 12 month high of C$4.15.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

