Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target to C$70.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EGHSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGHSF opened at $47.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.38.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

