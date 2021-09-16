Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,871 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,949.64 ($25.47).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,475.60 ($19.28) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £114.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,421.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,388.91. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

