RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.08. Approximately 118,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 192,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,337,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,820,000 after acquiring an additional 841,448 shares during the last quarter.

