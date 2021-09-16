RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $166,698.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $166,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,504,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of RES opened at $4.35 on Thursday. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.40 million, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of RPC by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 493.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $2,375,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RPC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after buying an additional 422,723 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RPC Company Profile
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
