RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $166,698.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $166,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,504,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RES opened at $4.35 on Thursday. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.40 million, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of RPC by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 493.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $2,375,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RPC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after buying an additional 422,723 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

