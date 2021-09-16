RPS Group (LON:RPS) Hits New 52-Week High at $125.00

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.59), with a volume of 69236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.61).

RPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £338.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, insider John Douglas purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

About RPS Group (LON:RPS)

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

