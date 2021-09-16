Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 82,187 Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,187 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.89% of Co-Diagnostics worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 44,417 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $490,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of -3.60.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 65.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

