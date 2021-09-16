Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 49,870 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49,870 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $10.21.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

