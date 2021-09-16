Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. Analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

