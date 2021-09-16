Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 335,789 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,789 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 54.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth $392,000. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $27.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

