S.Finance Hits Market Cap of $20,925.99 (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges. S.Finance has a total market cap of $20,925.99 and approximately $431,488.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, S.Finance has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00063542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00143274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.78 or 0.00817183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00047134 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

