Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Safehold has increased its dividend payment by 160.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $80.77 on Thursday. Safehold has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03 and a beta of -0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.61.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $2,121,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,400 shares of company stock worth $14,621,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safehold stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Safehold worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

