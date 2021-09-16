SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.05 Million

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $990.84 million and $6.05 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00075037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00121378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.00175586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.54 or 0.07405903 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,950.31 or 1.00214784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.74 or 0.00856354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.